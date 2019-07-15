49ers “happy to start off the year on the right foot” with Robbie Gould

There were points this offseason when it seemed that Robbie Gould would be kicking for someone other than the 49ers during the regular season, but his trade request wasn’t granted and he won’t be leaving the Niners any time soon.

The 49ers signed Gould to a four-year deal ahead of Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to multi-year deals. The deal comes with $10.5 million guaranteed at signing and General Manager John Lynch said in a statement on Monday afternoon that he was happy to have Gould back in the fold.

“Over the years, Robbie has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL, which is precisely why we were so committed to working out a new contract with him,” Lynch said. “I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this deal come to fruition. We are very happy to start off the year on the right foot with this agreement in place so that Robbie can get back with his teammates and focus on making the most out of the upcoming season.”

Gould ranks second in NFL history in field goal percentage and will enter the 2019 season in 18th place in career field goals made.