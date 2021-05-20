How should 49ers handle their QB situation? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses how the San Francisco 49ers should handle their QB situation. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff warned on Thursday of possible protests and court action if Formula One's governing body did not speed up a 'half-baked' clampdown on flexible rear wings. The Austrian spoke after McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said some rivals were gaining an unacceptable advantage because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had put off action until June 15. "Delaying the introduction for whatever reason leaves us in a legal vacuum and leaves the door open for protests," Wolff, whose team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.
Check out the results from the official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.
Golfers were preparing for a long, tough day as the PGA Championship got under way on Thursday at a Ocean Course which will provide the stage for the longest layout in major history. With the wind already blowing as the sun rose on Kiawah Island early starters may have still gotten the best of the conditions with 156 golfers, including 99 of the top 100 lined up to challenge the 7,876 yards seaside monster. Italy's Francesco Molinari will not be among them with the 2018 British Open champion withdrawing from the tournament just before teeing off with a back injury.
This is a showstopper.
McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Full leaderboard Tee times for the first round
Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.
Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.
Ed Carpenter Racing, fresh off its first victory since 2016, brought fast cars to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with every intention of completing a sweep in its own backyard. Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was fastest Wednesday on the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice, but he was followed closely by the American combo of Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter. Both are from Indianapolis with deep ties to the speedway and ECR has been known to raise its game for the Indy 500.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.
Matt DiBenedetto’s phone started filling up with notifications Tuesday. A rise in the amount of grist for the NASCAR rumor mill translated into pings for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, whose career faces an uncertain path for 2022. Reports that Brad Keselowski could leave the Team Penske fold for a driving role and an ownership […]
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
BURNLEY, England (Reuters) -Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took them above Leicester City and into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining. Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before halftime and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute before a superb late strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.