49ers hammering Packers at halftime

The 49ers aren’t making many plays on offense, but they’re making enough.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s 42-yard touchdown just before the break gave the 49ers a 23-0 lead over the Packers at halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That was nearly the one bright moment of offense, but it’s the job they’re doing on the other side of the ball that’s awe-inspiring.

The Packers have converted exactly none of their nine third-down conversions, and managed a grand total of 60 yards in the first half.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 10-of-20 for 41 yards, has been sacked three times, but harassed far more often than that.

With that kind of performance, it almost doesn’t matter the 49ers aren’t doing much with the ball. Their first touchdown came on a 2-yard drive after a turnover.