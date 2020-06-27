49ers had second-most explosive running plays per Pro Football Focus

It's no secret that the 49ers had an explosive rushing attack in 2019. Behind tailback Raheem Mostert and an impressive season from San Francisco's offensive line, coach Kyle Shanahan's offense finished with the second-most rushing yards of any NFL team.

When it came to rushes of 10 or more yards, the 49ers also were the league's second-best team behind the NFL MVP Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens were elite when it came to explosive rushing plays in 2019 💨 pic.twitter.com/Vy7PwmMb18 — PFF (@PFF) June 22, 2020

Mostert was the 49ers' top rusher, but Shanahan's offense featured a versatile group of threats in the run game. Running backs Matt Breida (623 yards) and Tevin Coleman (544) each topped 500 yards in addition to Mostert (772), with Jeff Wilson and wide receiver Deebo Samuel each topping 100 rushing yards on their own.

Obviously a player like Jackson is going to create a seemingly endless list of explosive running plays with his dynamic ability to run in the open field while still being a tremendous passer. Baltimore's offense was far and away the best rushing attack in 2019.

But when it got to the postseason, the Tennessee Titans managed to solve the puzzle of the NFL's best offense and hold Jackson and Co. to just 12 points. Meanwhile, the 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo attempt just 27 passes in two playoff games that the team won by a combined 34 points. Mostert rushed for 278 yards in the two wins prior to Super Bowl LIV, including a record-breaking 220-yard effort against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Shanahan has had success with more mobile quarterbacks in the past, but he doesn't need Garoppolo to be a rushing threat to operate a high-powered offense.

Now that Garoppolo has a full year as a starter under his belt, Shanahan likely will open up his playbook a bit more and look to throw the football more consistently. But especially with Trent Williams replacing Joe Staley at left tackle, Mostert and the 49ers' running game likely still will be the backbone of the offense, and once again provide plenty of big plays.

