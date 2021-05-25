49ers have had “preliminary communication” with Dede Westbrook

The 49ers have 12 wideouts on their offseason roster, but it appears they might not be done tweaking the position.

The team has had “preliminary communication” with free agent receiver Dede Westbrook, Josina Anderson reports. The Bengals and Vikings previously showed some interest in Westbrook.

The Jaguars placed Westbrook on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in October. He made only one catch for 4 yards last season.

Doctors should clear Westbrook for football activities by the eight-month mark of his rehab, Anderson reports, so Westbrook is growing close to a return.

Jacksonville made Westbrook a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he caught 159 passes for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns his first three seasons.

The 49ers currently have Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Mohamed Sanu, Richie James, Travis Benjamin, Jalen Hurd, River Cracraft, Jauan Jennings, Trent Sherfield, Kevin White, undrafted free agent Austin Watkins Jr. and the recently signed Bennie Fowler on their roster.

