49ers had many chances to beat Falcons despite injuries, Donte Whitner says

Whitner: 49ers had chances to beat Falcons despite injuries

The 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons had Mercedes-Benz Stadium buzzing, and for good reason.

San Francisco entered Sunday’s contest as favorites to win despite a rash of injuries plaguing the team in recent weeks, depleting its starting defense and forcing a “next man up” mentality early in the season.

And when all was said and done, the Falcons walked away with a 28-14 victory. However, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner isn’t buying any excuses.

“Even though the 49ers had seven starters missing this game, they had multiple opportunities to pull this game out,” Whitner said after Sunday’s loss on the latest edition of “Hitner’s Hot Take.”

Before kickoff, starters Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), Jimmie Ward (hand) and Trent Williams (ankle) were listed among the team’s inactive players. Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) were both placed on injured reserve, joining fellow starters Trey Lance (ankle), Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee).

During the game, things got worse when cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) left with injuries in the first half and did not return.

Despite all this, Whitner believes San Francisco still had plenty of chances to win but simply didn’t execute with the players they had on the field.

“The offense turned the ball over three times, one going back for a score,” Whitner said. “The defense, they didn’t have their normal fire. Not many TFLs [tackles for loss], zero turnovers.

“They gave up 9-of-13 on third down; 3-for-3 in the red zone, the Atlanta Falcons were.”

The 49ers didn’t use injuries as an excuse, either. Linebacker Fred Warner told reporters postgame that injuries are nothing new for this franchise, and the team has to find ways to win regardless of the circumstances.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished the game 29-of-41 passing for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, said “self-inflicted wounds” were at the heart of the loss.

With a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) at Levi’s Stadium looming, Whitner left the 49ers with a word of advice.

“I’ve got one phrase for this 49er defense: Ice up, son,” Whitner said.

