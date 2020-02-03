49ers grinding the clock, hanging onto lead

The 49ers may not have tacked on any points, but they bled some more clock, and that may be just as useful at the moment.

They pulled another three minutes and four seconds off the game with a very patient five-play drive, as they hang onto a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was working the play clock throughout the drive, making sure to grind as much of it as he could before snapping.

They punted back to the Chiefs with 8:53 left, which is plenty of time if they play the way they have in the playoffs. But the 49ers defense is doing things to them no one else has been able to.

Also, 49ers left tackle Joe Staley returned to the game after leaving briefly with a hand injury.