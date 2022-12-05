49ers greet Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. with hugs after win over Dolphins

49ers greet Mostert, Wilson Jr. with hugs after win vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Heading into the 49ers-Miami Dolphins matchup Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. made waves last weekend following remarks about their former team.

Both players were ready to play against San Francisco and stick it to them to tell the franchise they made a mistake in showing the two players the door.

However, that didn't go as planned, as the 49ers' defense had other ideas for their former teammates. Mostert and Wilson rushed for a combined 33 yards in the Dolphins' 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Despite the remarks, there seemed to be no hard feelings from the 49ers. Instead, the two Dolphins running backs shared a moment with various 49ers defensive players including Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Jimmie Ward.

Any hard feelings likely went out after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that will end his 2022 NFL season.

The concern for the health of the veteran quarterback supersedes any smack talk that could have occurred after the 49ers' win.

