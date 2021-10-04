49ers get great Trent Williams news; Robbie Gould to miss time

49ers get great news on Williams, but Gould will miss time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan shared Monday that the news regarding Trent Williams might have been the biggest weight off his shoulders.

The Pro Bowl left tackle was seen grimacing in pain from a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The head coach told reporters via conference call that Williams is day-to-day and has a chance to play in Week 5 facing the Arizona Cardinals.

"That was probably some of the best news we considering how worried we were initially," Shanahan said. "There is some fluid in there so there are some issues but that's stuff that hopefully he can recover [from] before Sunday."

Williams worried players, staff and fans alike leaving the field twice on a cart on Sunday. The left tackle's first trip to the locker room was because of cramping, but his second ride off the field appeared much more serious. Rookie Jaylon Moore stepped in at left tackle in place of Williams and will likely resume the position if the veteran is not ready to return to practice this week.

Robbie Gould's prognosis is not as positive. The kicker will miss multiple weeks due to a groin injury he suffered during warmups. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky assumed point after and field goal duties to limited success. The team will bring in players to work out to take over until Gould can return.

Shanahan added that the team is weighing if the veteran kicker is a candidate for injured reserve, because that would require him missing three games, as opposed to three weeks. The 49ers' bye coming up in Week 6 complicates matters.

Tight end George Kittle is still suffering some soreness in his calf and is day-to-day, and the team will be monitoring defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw's knee as they have for several weeks. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam is a new addition to the injury list. The ex-Ram is experiencing hamstring soreness and is day-to-day.

Lastly, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is due to come of the blue, no-contact jersey for Wednesday's practice

Ultimately the 49ers dodged a bullet in Week 4. The only player who is confirmed to miss multiple games is Gould, which is a loss, but the outlook looked to be much worse on Sunday immediately after the game.

