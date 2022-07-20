What 49ers granting trade permission means for Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance

What 49ers granting trade permission means for Jimmy G, Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers aren’t the only ones looking for a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo.

On Wednesday, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area that the club had officially granted permission to the quarterback’s agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, to seek a trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday's news, which is not a surprise to those who have been closely following the story. A few months ago in March, general manager John Lynch confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area at NFL League meetings in Florida that they granted Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade.

Even if this is old news, the reiteration of the message could be a positive for both parties, reinvigorating interest in the veteran quarterback that had all but dried up since the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Garoppolo remains on the 49ers' roster and payroll, even though months ago Garoppolo said his final goodbyes to his teammates, the media and fans. Surprise surgery on his throwing shoulder halted trade discussions between the 49ers and other teams.

With training camp looming not so far in the distance, possibilities of the veteran play-caller finishing out his contract in Santa Clara started to become a distinct possibility. Maybe now with plans to be fully medically cleared in mid-August, teams, including the 49ers can plan accordingly.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been consistent in saying he still expected Garoppolo to be traded prior to his $24.2 million payday deadline. The club would undoubtedly prefer to have the added cap space to put towards the impending extensions of Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

No matter what, the 49ers are sure to be cautious with Garoppolo, who has been able to throw a football for weeks but it might not make sense for either side for him to participate in a full team practice until his future is sorted out.

Story continues

For Trey Lance, not much has changed. The second-year quarterback will continue to take all of the first-team reps when training camp commences on Tuesday, July, 26, as he did during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

The North Dakota State product seems cool, calm and collected, ready for whatever might come as the team reconvenes in the Bay Area for the start of the 2022 season.

