49ers 'got it right' drafting Trey Lance No. 3, Todd McShay believes

Very few analysts predicted the 49ers would select Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Todd McShay, however, was one of the few who saw the writing on the wall. The ESPN NFL draft analyst believes Kyle Shanahan and Co. hit the nail on the head by picking Lance.

"I'm fascinated with the idea of Shanahan coaching up a quarterback with dual-threat traits. (Lance rushed for 1,100 yards in 2019.)," McShay wrote Friday. "Shanahan came up short in two Super Bowls with pocket passers, first as a coordinator with Matt Ryan in Atlanta and second as a head coach with Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. And the second loss came at the hands of one the NFL's best -- if not the best -- second-reaction QBs in Patrick Mahomes.

"I really think Shanahan decided he wanted a QB who can extend plays, work off schedule and tuck it and run when needed."

Shanahan has mentioned time and time again how he could see the evolution of QBs in the NFL, especially with players with skills like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allen has the size, the speed and the arm strength. He was just raw coming out of Wyoming.

Lance is the same way, and played at a smaller school as well in North Dakota State.

Now, he'll have an elite offensive coach in Shanahan to get him ready for the NFL, and has weapons like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert at his disposal.

"As a fit, Lance has a big arm and reads the field really well," McShay wrote. "He excels selling play-action, a staple in Shanahan's offensive scheme. He'll need to work on his accuracy a little, but he can sit behind Garoppolo -- unless the veteran is dealt -- for a while and develop before eventually taking over under center."

That's a win-win for Lance and the 49ers.

