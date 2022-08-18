49ers get good injury news to open joint practices with Vikings

The 49ers needed some good news on the injury front after three members of their starting secondary went down within a two weeks of each other. One of those players returned to practice Wednesday though when the 49ers opened their joint sessions vs. the Vikings in Minnesota.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and wide receiver Danny Gray were all back in action for the 49ers on Wednesday after each missed some time.

Moseley was dealing with a minor hamstring strain that wasn’t expected to keep him out long. He participated in individual drills only as he works his way back into action.

Armstead is making his way back from an MCL sprain he suffered early in camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Saturday that Armstead could’ve returned to practice prior to Wednesday, but the team wanted to hold him out until the joint practices in Minnesota. He was also a participant in individual drills only.

Gray only missed time with some back and hip soreness after the team’s preseason opener. He made a big splash Wednesday with a long touchdown in seven-on-seven drills.

Not everything is perfect quite yet on the health front for San Francisco. Cornerback Charvarius Ward and running back Elijah Mitchell are still out with hamstring injuries, as is free safety Jimmie Ward. They’re trending in the right direction though with less than a month until the regular-season opener.

