The 49ers are going to the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history.

Raheem Mostert scored four touchdowns and the 49ers defense shut out the Packers through the first half en route to a 37-20 win that made them this season’s NFC champions. They will go on to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on February 2 in Miami.

Mostert eviscerated the Packers defense and finished the night with 220 yards on 29 carries. That’s the second-most rushing yards in a postseason game in NFL history and it is the most rushing yards for a player in any game in 49ers regular season or postseason history. Former 49er Ricky Watters is the only player in league history to run for five touchdowns in a playoff game.

With Mostert churning through the Packers defense, Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t have to do much in his first conference title game. He tried only three passes in the second half, including a pair of throws to tight end George Kittle after Green Bay cut their lead to 14 points. One was a 19-yard pickup and the other resulted in a defensive pass interference that resulted in a key first down for the Niners.

The Packers showed fight in the second half, but their miserable showing while falling behind 27-0 in the first half sealed their fate. Winning 14 games and getting this far was a strong showing for head coach Matt LaFleur in his first year, but they were outmatched on Sunday.

That’s been the case for many 49ers opponents this season and now the Chiefs are the only team standing between them and and the team’s first title since Steve Young led them to a win in Super Bowl XXIX.