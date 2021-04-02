49ers GM John Lynch unamused by George Kittle's April Fools' Day tweet

Lynch fails to see humor in Kittle's April Fools' Day tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Lynch wasn't amused by George Kittle's April Fools' Day joke.

The 49ers general manager John Lynch tweeted that he failed to see the humor Thursday night, hours after the internet had realized the tight end wasn't, in fact, traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and reuniting with longtime teammate C.J. Beathard.

Just came out of Draft Meetings for the day. Not funny @gkittle46 https://t.co/4OLoxFRceI — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) April 2, 2021

Kittle tweeted earlier Thursday that he only shared a picture of himself in a Jaguars uniform because it was the "only" one of him in another team's jersey. Naturally, being a 27-year-old, Kittle turned to a sacred text for his age group to describe the apparent awkwardness of the situation.

I'm referring, of course, to a GIF of Jim Halpert making a "Jim Face" in a Season 4 episode of "The Office."

Kittle's $11.45 million salary for 2022 became fully guaranteed Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported eight hours before the tight end's joke, so the two-time Pro Bowl selection was smart to give his GM a scare without affecting his money.

According to Over The Cap, nearly $5 million of his '23 salary becomes guaranteed a year from Thursday, so there's only so much Lynch can do for revenge next April Fools' Day.

