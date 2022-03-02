49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance is ‘everything we thought he was’

When the San Francisco 49ers made the blockbuster trade to move up for North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft, the expectations placed on the talented FCS passer were understandably huge.

Even after the 49ers made it all the way to the NFC title game with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the team is still excited about Lance’s future as the franchise quarterback.

Appearing on NFL Network on Wednesday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear that Lance has lived up to the hype in practice, keeping their hopes high for his future:

"He's everything we thought he was."@49ers GM John Lynch woke up with @gmfb to talk some Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/26piDoB6KW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 2, 2022

Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco is obviously the more immediate question, as the 49ers are clearly invested in Lance as the quarterback they want to build around moving forward. That’s likely to start this offseason, as Garoppolo is expected to be traded elsewhere, clearing the way for last year’s No. 3 overall pick to usher in a new era.

