What 49ers GM John Lynch texted Tom Brady in short offseason exchange

49ers' Lynch discloses short offseason text exchange with Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INDIANAPOLIS — With the 49ers' quarterback situation uncertain, general manager John Lynch shared that he recently exchanged text messages with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“I sent him a text when he retired,” Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point, so I sent him a text, ‘Congratulations.' One of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport.’ I wished him the best. We will leave it at that.”

Later, away from the podium, when Lynch was asked if he received a response from Brady, he confirmed that did.

“I got a thumbs up,” Lynch said.

The health of both quarterbacks on the 49ers' roster is in flux. Lynch gave an update on quarterback Brock Purdy and his impending elbow surgery, sharing that the Iowa State product hopefully will be ready for the procedure within a week or so.

Lynch also shared that while Trey Lance might not be 100 percent just yet, the young play-caller has begun throwing the ball, which the 49ers GM can see from his office window.

For now, San Francisco will move forward with both Purdy and Lance on the roster, but will look to bring in additional depth at quarterback as needed.

“We may have to look into the quarterback market in addition to Brock and Trey, to insulate ourselves from whatever may happen,” Lynch said. “We will do our due diligence as we always do.”

Lynch added that the league held meetings in Indianapolis to discuss changing the rules regarding having a third quarterback active in addition to the 46 active players on game day. Nothing solid has yet been proposed, but the general manager shared that conversations would continue.

The only quarterback narrative confirmed, for now, is that text conversations between Lynch and Brady only included congratulations.

