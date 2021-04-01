49ers GM John Lynch says Jason Verrett's work ethic enabled comeback

49ers' Lynch says Verrett's work ethic enabled comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Jason Verrett appeared in just one game during the 2019 season, but the 49ers saw enough that they wanted him back in 2020.

Verrett paid the 49ers back for their loyalty, as he started 13 games and consistently played at a high level.

After agreeing to contract terms early in free agency, he officially re-signed with the team on Thursday. His contract is a one-year, $5.5 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed.

“J.V. has a remarkable work ethic which allowed him to persevere over the past two years as he reestablished himself as a top-tier cornerback,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

“His determination is extraordinary, and we appreciate how he leads by example in the way that he approaches the game. We’re ecstatic to reward him for all of his hard work and can’t wait to have him back in the red and gold.”

Verrett, 29, had an injury-plagued first six seasons of his NFL career. He appeared in just 26 games (22 starts) from 2014 through 2019. Last season, he tied his career-high in games played.

In 2015, he played in 13 games with the Chargers and was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Verrett will return to the 49ers as a starter with Emmanuel Moseley expected to fill the role on the opposite side. The 49ers signed Moseley to a two-year, $9.384 million to keep him off the market as a scheduled restricted free agent.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who turned 33 this week, remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

