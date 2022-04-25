49ers GM John Lynch says he 'can't ever imagine' parting ways with Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel runs away from defender

The Jets were among the teams looking into the trade market of 49ers star WR/RB Deebo Samuel, but GM John Lynch is trying to put an end to those rumors.

An ESPN report stated that Samuel told the Niners he wanted to be traded. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and though there aren't any details about why he asked to be traded, the report says the 49ers are well aware of his desire to leave.

However, Lynch doesn't sound like someone who's seriously considering trading Samuel at this point.

"I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo ... He's just too good of a player," Lynch told reporters.

With the NFL Draft in just three days, the Jets might be hyper focused on just landing someone in the first round who could turn out to be their desired No. 1 wideout considering they have two picks in the Top 10.

GM Joe Douglas has been aggressive in trying to land a top receiver on the market, with New York coming closest on Tyreek Hill, whom they were a finalist for before the Miami Dolphins became his team of choice.

Samuel is one of the best, versatile weapons in the league as he plays both receiver and running back with the Niners. It would require a hefty package to pry him from San Fran.