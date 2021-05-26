49ers GM John Lynch reveals details of Jeff Wilson's knee injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lynch shares details of Wilson's 'substantial' knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely heading to the physically unable to perform list for the opening of the regular season, but the 49ers expect him to still make a major contribution during the 2021 season.

General manager John Lynch said Wilson experienced the knee injury Thursday in the locker room after a legs workout in the 49ers' weight room.

"He was sitting down, talking to some teammates, he got up and as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck," 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Wednesday. "And he could tell something was wrong."

On Friday, Wilson underwent more imaging and it was revealed he had a "substantial" tear of his meniscus cartilage. After consulting with the 49ers' medical staff, Wilson opted for immediate surgery.

"I just spoke with Jeff, and he's a little embarrassed about how it happened, but that's how it happened, and he's over the devastation," Lynch said. "From a team standpoint, I can tell you that we're going to have his back. We're excited about Jeff and his prospects for this season."

If Wilson begins the regular season on PUP, he would be ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season. The recovery time for his surgery is placed at four to six months.

"Jeff came in excited, did a one-year deal, and his mindset was rock solid, and he was really excited for the opportunity," Lynch said.

"Looking forward to have Jeff being part of our team for however much we get him next year."

The 49ers are not focused on adding to their stable of running backs. The 49ers' depth chart consists of Raheem Mostert, Wayne Gallman Jr., JaMycal Hasty and rookie draft picks Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell.

"We still have five halfbacks and two fullbacks," Lynch said, "so that's a pretty healthy compliment of backs. With the Mitchell pick in Round 6, we didn't really intend on taking a back there. He was just there. I'm glad he was there because this helps insulate us there.

"Obviously, Hasty and Gallman and Trey Sermon and Mostert, it's still a group we feel great about. And Jeff is a big part of that equation. We just won't have him at the beginning."

RELATED: Shanahan envisions All-Pro Warner being on 49ers 'forever'

Wilson was the 49ers' leading rusher last season. He gained 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 rushing attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also caught 13 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.025 million contract to return to the 49ers in the offseason as a restricted free agent. He is scheduled for unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the season.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • NFL officials call Eugene Chung allegation “disturbing,” vow to investigate

    NFL officials vowed today to do better after former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung said he was told in a job interview with an NFL team this offseason that he is “not the right minority” to get an NFL coaching job. “It’s disturbing,” NFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Troy Vincent said. [more]

  • Clelin Ferrell: I know who I am as a player and I know my work is going to pay off

    Since the Raiders selected him at No. 4 overall in 2019, defensive end Clelin Ferrell hasn’t put up the numbers one would expect from a top-five pick. In 26 games over his first two years, Ferrell has just 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits. He missed five games last season while [more]

  • Giants observations: Crawford, Longoria power win vs. D-backs

    The Giants bounced back and earned their sixth consecutive road win on Tuesday night.

  • NFL owners, NFLPA agree to 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million

    The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a new, higher salary cap for the 2022 league year.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo motivated by 'real' offseason trade talk, ready to compete

    Jimmy Garoppolo knows the offseason trade talk was more than normal chatter and that has lit a fire under him as the 49ers head toward the 2021 season.

  • Alex Smith calls way Packers have treated Aaron Rodgers 'inexcusable'

    Former 49ers QB Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers has been disrespected by the Green Bay Packers.

  • Kyrie Irving shares concern over ‘subtle racism’ in return to Boston

    Nets guard, Kyrie Irving, expresses his concerns on returning to Boston to play his former team in Game 3.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. ''It is great to have Stephen back in the program,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing

    Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?

  • Packers free salary cap space by restructuring Dean Lowry’s contract

    The Packers cleared almost $2.5 million off the 2021 cap by reworking Dean Lowry's deal.

  • Derrick Rose says NBA has gotten 'soft,' has no issue with Trae Young: 'You want to talk s--t, talk s--t'

    Knicks guard Derrick Rose had no issue with the way Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted after hitting the game-winning shot in Game 1.