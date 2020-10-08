49ers GM John Lynch gives simple response to Jimmy Garoppolo criticism

Lynch addresses constant Jimmy G criticism: 'The guy wins' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an offseason full of defending Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are in same position with their quarterback through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

Once again, general manager John Lynch is standing up for his quarterback. When it comes to Garoppolo's naysayers, Lynch has a simple response.

"The guy wins," Lynch said on the "Huddle and Flow" podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, via 49ers WebZone. "That's all he's done throughout his career. And I understand he's been on good teams, but he finds a way to win. And you can nitpick, and you can talk about decisions he might make, things he can't do, but the bottom line in his business is, do you win or do you not?

"Jimmy has shown, ever since he stepped on the field with the Patriots, his teams typically end up on the right side of the ledger. We've always felt that way about him."

Garoppolo, 28, is 22-6 as a starter in the regular season since being drafted by the Patriots in 2014. He went a perfect 2-0 as a starter in New England and is 20-6 with the 49ers. Last season was his first as a full-time starter and he led the 49ers to 13 regular-season wins, a NFC West title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

It doesn't get much better than that. Well, until the final few minutes of Super Bowl LIV when Garoppolo and the 49ers saw their 10-point lead evaporate against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is a guy, with seven minutes left in the Super Bowl, was about to become the MVP, and we didn't find a way to close," Lynch said. "Now, that sticks with Jimmy. It sticks with our entire organization."

Before leaving the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets at halftime, Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 131, two touchdowns and no turnovers -- all in one half. The week prior, he missed key passes in a season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but did pass for 259 yards, two touchdowns and again didn't turn the ball over.

Garoppolo isn't perfect. Far from it. But he has been a winner the majority of his career, and the 49ers certainly hope he returns from a high ankle sprain for their upcoming Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins.