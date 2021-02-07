49ers GM John Lynch shares gratitude for 2021 Hall of Fame election

49ers' Lynch grateful for election into Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nearly two weeks after John Lynch found out he was being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the rest of the world found out.

After Lynch's spot as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed Saturday night, he posted a video on social media in which he expressed his gratitude to former teammates, family and those who supported him along his path to greatness.

In the two-minute video, Lynch said:

"Two weeks ago on Championship Sunday, I received a pretty special knock at the front door of our home in San Diego, surrounded by my family and loved ones. I got the news that I was going to be enshrined into the Class of 2021 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"David Baker from the Pro Football Hall of Fame took the time to come with the camera crew and share that great news. So thank you to David. Thank you to the selection committee.

"I want to thank all my teammates of all the great teams I had the pleasure and the honor to play for. That’s going back to Torrey Pines High School. It’s Stanford University. It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where I was drafted in 1993 out of Stanford in the third round. Played 11 years here. We went from the 'Yucks' to world champs. The Denver Broncos, then, in Year 11, accepted me. And, so, thank you to the Denver Broncos, everybody out there: Mike Shanahan, who believed in me, all the coaches, the Bowlen family -- Pat Bowlen, God bless your soul. Thank you so very much. The New England Patriots, I only lasted about three weeks there, decided to retire, but those were an impactful three weeks.

"And, now, to the San Francisco 49ers, where I’m working as the general manager in a quest for another Lombardi for the Niners.

"I also want to thank everyone at NFL on FOX, where I worked for eight or nine years. You were so wonderful to me.

"I especially want to thank my parents, who couldn’t have raised me with a more supportive and loving family. And they pushed me. I appreciate them.

"My beautiful wife, Linda, who was with me my entire career, supported me and believed in me. My four beautiful children. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

"As I said earlier, I’m humbled. I’m honored. So many people to thank, and we’ll have plenty of time. To all the fans, thank you for always having my back and expecting greatness from me and my teammates. Thank you for supporting our charitable efforts with the John Lynch Foundation."

