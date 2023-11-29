49ers' George Odum vows to return from biceps injury this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — George Odum vows to return to the field for the 49ers this season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right biceps.

Odum, a key contributor on 49ers special teams as well as a backup safety, posted on Instagram that he is expected to be out of action for two months.

“I’ll be back on the field this year!” Odum wrote.

Eight weeks from surgery is Tuesday, Jan. 23. The 49ers will have to make a deep playoff run for Odum to return to action before the 2024 NFL season.

The NFC Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28. And the Super Bowl is two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Odum, 30, sustained the injury while playing special teams in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

“It’s a huge loss,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday before practice. “George is one of the leaders on our team, one of the best players in the league on special teams.

“He gives us great depth at safety because he’s the next man up. Losing him on special teams is a big deal, and losing depth at safety is a big deal.”

Odum signed with the 49ers before the 2022 season after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he appeared in 65 games with 10 starts.

In his first season with the 49ers, Odum led the club with 21 tackles on special teams.

