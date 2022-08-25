49ers' George Odum incredulous over strange $5K NFL wardrobe fine

Odum incredulous over bizarre, knee-showing $5K NFL fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletes and coaches being fined for bizarre and obscure reasons isn’t anything new in professional sports.

New 49ers safety George Odum learned that the hard way after the NFL fined him just over $5,000 for … not fully covering his knees on the field.

Odum posted the letter from the NFL on Twitter along with a photo of himself from the game where he was accused of committing the violation.

In the photo, it appears the league might have confused him with the player standing behind him.

It was during San Francisco’s second preseason game on Aug. 20 when the 49ers faced the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to league rules, players’ pants must be worn over the entire knee area. And apparently, Odum’s pants “failed to cover the knee area.”

In return, the league penalized Odum $5,305, which the 49ers are instructed to deduct from his paycheck.

The letter also states Odum can appeal the fine within three days, and then a hearing would be conducted.

It’s barely preseason and this is already the second time a strange NFL rule has impacted the 49ers organization.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan openly discussed his “beef” with the league over a peculiar rule that impacts what hats he is able to wear on the sideline.

The rule bans his famous “Shanahat” as the NFL won’t allow coaches to wear any hat they want, rather having to wear the new ones the league gives them this year.

While there's still a "bone to pick" with the league, Odum, Shanahan and the 49ers are focused on their final preseason game Thursday vs. the Houston Texans.

