49ers' George Kittle's amazing tip-toe TD solidifies huge half

Kittle's tip-toe 49ers TD solidifies unique first half line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle somehow managed to keep his balance on this catch-and-run for his second touchdown of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The score also gave Kittle a stat line rarely seen from a tight end in a first half.

Kittle tip-toed into the end zone 😲



pic.twitter.com/C0cct9Ir2b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2021

George Kittle is the 2nd tight end in the last 5 seasons with 100 Rec yds and 2 Rec TD in a 1st half (Darren Waller last season vs Jets). pic.twitter.com/1WS86ruLca — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

Kittle went into the locker room with five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, with the 49ers holding a 23-21 lead. His first score came early, as Jimmy Garoppolo dropped a gem into the end zone that Kittle snatched out of the air.

Jimmy with the TD strike to Kittle 🎯



pic.twitter.com/oKEGTTbGk9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2021

The yardage total from the first half was more than in any game Kittle has played in this season.

If the 49ers can keep Kittle this involved, the offense should continue to roll.