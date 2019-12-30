49ers' George Kittle wears 'Feels great, baby' shirt after Seahawks win

It wasn't intentional, but it has become the motto of the San Francisco 49ers' season.

"Feels great, baby."

Those words, spoken by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, were uttered again Sunday night after the 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks. But this time, instead of it coming from Jimmy G, it was his favorite target.

Tight end George Kittle not only appeared for his postgame press conference wearing a shirt with the motto on it -- he opened it with the phrase, too.

"Feels great, baby, doesn't it?" -George Kittle.



Yes, he actually wore that and said that following the #49ers' Week 17 win over the #Seahawks, and clinching the #NFCWest in the process. #49wz pic.twitter.com/YjiVFGXGHv



— Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) December 30, 2019

Kittle hauled in a team-leading seven receptions for 86 yards in the win over Seattle, and added a rush for seven yards. With the victory, the 49ers clinched the NFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs, so it's no surprise that he was in a good mood afterward.

The win was San Francisco's first in Seattle since 2011. The 49ers won't play another road game until the 2020 season.

