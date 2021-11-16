49ers' George Kittle viciously pancakes Von Miller in Rams debut

Kittle viciously pancakes Von Miller with impressive block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To say that the 49ers imposed their will on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night would be an understatement.

San Francisco absolutely boat raced the Rams 31-10 on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium for their first home victory of the season.

The 49ers' dominance over their division rival can be summed up by this video, and this video alone.

Tight end George Kittle, well-respected for his blocking ability, pancaked one of the Rams' newest players, Von Miller, for a nasty block.

Welcome to the NFC West, Von.

"I mean, I know there's a highlight," Kittle told reporters postgame. "I got a pancake on it. And yes, it was an awesome play."

Unfortunately for the 49ers, that one play from running back Elijah Mitchell resulted in a loss of yardage, so Kittle's block was essentially for nothing.

Oh well, it still looked awesome.