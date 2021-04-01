49ers' George Kittle tweets April Fools' joke about joining Jaguars

Kittle tweets April Fools' joke about 49ers-to-Jaguars trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle had a lot of jokes on April Fools' Day, but one in particular wasn't funny for 49ers fans.

Just after noon PT on Thursday, the All-Pro tight end tweeted a picture of himself in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.

"Next chapter... thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL"

Next chapter... thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AlkXlRe3J9 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

Yes, arguably the most popular player on the current 49ers roster joked about being traded.

Incredibly, the Jaguars saw Kittle's tweet and engaged with it.

Kittle wondered if the whole exchange could be considered tampering.

Is this tampering? Asking for a friend? 😅 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

While the 49ers could, in theory, use salary-cap space to sign some of their younger players to contract extensions in the next few years, they aren't trading Kittle anytime soon.

Regardless of the fact that he just signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension prior to last season, Kittle is one of the most important 49ers players, if not the most important.

General manager John Lynch would have to be in dire circumstances to trade a player of Kittle's caliber.

Speaking of Kittle's contract, his full $11.45 million salary for the 2022 NFL season became guaranteed Thursday, and when ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that news, the 49ers tight end had a clever response.

Good morning to you too Schefty !! — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Kittle played in just eight game in 2020 due to injuries. He caught 48 passes for 634 yards and two touchdowns.

Ironically, the 49ers and Jaguars are scheduled to play each other in Jacksonville during the 2021 season, so Kittle will get a chance to see the team he wasn't actually traded to.

