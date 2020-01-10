SANTA CLARA – The 49ers have what it takes to win a Super Bowl, according to NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth.

But getting past the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday is going to require the 49ers to show the attributes that came together for the team to win 13 games during the regular season.

"They're as good as anybody left playing," Collinsworth said. "There's no question in my mind. Will the win a Super Bowl? I don't know, but they certainly have enough talent and the coaching staff to win a Super Bowl."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Collinsworth likes to watch the "creativity and versatility" of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. And so much of the 49ers' offense – in the air and on the ground – goes through tight end George Kittle, Collinsworth said.

"If there were an MVP outside of the quarterback position, I think he would be a strong candidate, because when he's in the game, it's a different team," Collinsworth said of Kittle. "The crazy thing about it is he can sit there and block and have as big an impact as he does as a receiver, plus that sets up the screen game off of that."

Kittle led the 49ers in the regular season with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

[RELATED: 49ers' Kittle feels 'great' despite having to wear extra padding]

The game features two of the top running teams in the NFL, as well as two of the league's better defenses. Collinsworth believes this game will come down to which team can run the ball more effectively to set up other facets of their offense.

"Both teams, once they establish the run, there seems to be a rhythm that comes together for the play-caller, then the play-action, the screens, the trick plays, everything comes off that initial look," Collinsworth said.

49ers' George Kittle top non-QB MVP candidate, Cris Collinsworth says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area