49ers use George Kittle, TikTok for funny NFL schedule video

49ers use Kittle, TikTok for funny schedule release video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been an exciting few weeks for the 49ers. First, they drafted their quarterback of the future. Now, they have a season schedule to look forward to.

The 2021 NFL season schedule was released Wednesday night and the 49ers had a little bit of fun on social media.

A compilation of random Tik Tok videos vaguely reveals who the 49ers are slated to play week-by-week.

If you haven't seen the 49ers' actual schedule, these videos might be a little confusing. Knowing which teams they're referencing, though, makes it that much funnier.

The 49ers have some big games against some intimidating opponents. They aren't so intimidating if you reduce them down to a puppy or piece of cheese.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast