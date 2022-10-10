49ers' George Kittle sounds off on Panthers' 'crappy' turf after Week 5 win

Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough.

Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

And he didn’t hold back.

“The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf,” Kittle told reporters after the game. “And so you’re playing on a different surface.

“NBA guys don’t play on different wood, what are we doing? Hockey guys don’t play on different ices all the time. It’s ice. So I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf.”

The 49ers won the contest, but it cost them, as multiple key players sustained injuries.

San Francisco fears cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL, per coach Kyle Shanahan. In addition to Moseley, safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, defensive end Nick Bosa left the game early with a groin injury and kicker Robbie Gould likely has a knee contusion.

Injuries have hit the 49ers all season, but Sunday was their first game on FieldTurf, which Carolina transitioned to last season after originally having natural grass.

This has been an ongoing issue for the 49ers, who have seen players suffer major injuries on turf in the past. In 2020, Nick Bosa and former 49ers defensive tackle Solomon Thomas tore their ACLs against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Last season, both Kittle and Bosa shared a petition aimed at getting the NFL to move away from artificial turf.

"I thought it was an OK turf. But turf's turf. It is what it is," Kittle said. "I'd much rather play on grass. That's why I love Jed York. We have the nicest grass in the NFL."

The 49ers will play two of their next three games on turf against the Atlanta Falcons next week (10/16) and against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 8 (10/30).

