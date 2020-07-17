49ers' George Kittle shows freak athleticism with insane vertical jump

George Kittle can do it all. He can run the ball well, he can catch passes, he can block -- oh man, can he block. And apparently, the man can jump really well also:

The 6-foot-4 49ers tight end touched a 12-foot high ceiling like it was nothing.

For those of you not clear with what that means, usually during an NFL Combine, the guys go about 40 inches (about three feet) from a flat-footed jump position.

So do the math, six feet, four inches plus three feet … yeah, he's ridiculously athletic.

And he's about to be ridiculously rich.

Kittle, despite being rated just 98 on "NFL Madden 21," in his last two seasons, he accumulated 2,430 receiving yards on 173 catches and 10 touchdowns. But he's just in a group of his own with everything he does.

Now that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million, it looks like Kittle will be bringing in the money -- and he will be worth it.

