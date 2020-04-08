49ers' George Kittle shouldn't play without new contract, Donte Whitner says

The 49ers' offseason focus has shifted from free agency to draft preparation.

But there's another element of the offseason that should not be overlooked when it is time -- whenever that might be -- for NFL teams to resume their on-field work.

Tight end George Kittle is entering the final year of his original contract. And for the first time this offseason, the 49ers are allowed to give him a contract extension.

NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner believes Kittle should not report back to the club without a new contract.

"I think that he should demand top dollar and he shouldn't take another snap or step on the football field without getting paid," Whitner said on 49ers Central.

Kittle's contract rose to $2.133 million for the 2020 season due to the NFL's proven performance escalator. But he is still scheduled to be the 25th highest-paid player on the team.

"He's going to demand a lot of money on the market -- a lot of guaranteed money -- and rightfully so," Whitner said. "He's a guy who not only catches the football and gets into the end zone, but he provides the energy and the toughness that it takes to win."

Kittle was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Through three seasons, he has amassed 2,945 yards receiving in the regular season -- the most for any tight end in NFL history over the first three seasons of a career.

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end on a multi-year deal with a four-year, $42 million contract. Kittle's next contract is expected to far-exceed Hooper's.

But Kittle is taking a risk if he plays another down -- or takes part in another practice -- without first cashing in, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Ian Williams agrees.

Story continues

"He doesn't come off to me as that type of player, but we've all seen players who have held out in previous years," Williams said. "It happens. It's a business decision and guys have to be smart about their bodies and know that, ‘If I do stuff on this practice field or I do stuff on this game field and I get injured and I don't have anything to secure my future, that's on me.'"

[RELATED: Kittle recalls his unforgettable first meeting with The Rock]

The 49ers likely are saving some of their cap room for a new deal for Kittle this offseason. San Francisco is $15.8 million under the salary cap, according to the NFLPA.

The 49ers' rookie pool is set at $8.2 million, but only the top 51 players count against the cap at this time of year. Therefore, the draft picks are set to lower the 49ers' current cap number by approximately $3.4 million.

The 49ers have enough cap space to strike a new deal with Kittle this offseason. Now, they just have to find a figure that works for both sides.

49ers' George Kittle shouldn't play without new contract, Donte Whitner says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area