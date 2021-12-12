49ers' George Kittle scores touchdown after Bengals taunting penalty

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
49ers capitalize on Bengals taunting penalty with Kittle TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A costly taunting penalty by the Bengals' defense allowed the 49ers to extend their lead before halftime. 

Immediately after an incomplete pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on 3rd-and-7 from the Cincinnati 28-yard line, Bengals safety Vonn Bell was called for taunting, giving the 49ers a fresh set of downs. 

The 49ers capitalized on the opportunity and scored a touchdown on the first play following the penalty, a touchdown pass from Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle. 

Kittle's touchdown was the second scored by the 49ers on Sunday. The first came on a rushing score from wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier in the second quarter. 

With 18 seconds remaining in the half, Kittle's score gave San Francisco a 17-6 lead heading into halftime. 

