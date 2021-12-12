49ers' George Kittle scores touchdown after Bengals taunting penalty

49ers capitalize on Bengals taunting penalty with Kittle TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A costly taunting penalty by the Bengals' defense allowed the 49ers to extend their lead before halftime.

Immediately after an incomplete pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on 3rd-and-7 from the Cincinnati 28-yard line, Bengals safety Vonn Bell was called for taunting, giving the 49ers a fresh set of downs.

Brutal swing there for the #Bengals. They stop the #49ers after the fumbled punt and should have forced a field goal attempt. Instead, Vonn Bell gets called for taunting after the 3rd down incompletion and then, on the next play, TD from Jimmy G to Kittle. Here's the taunting... pic.twitter.com/0T7lfkHS3W — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 12, 2021

The 49ers capitalized on the opportunity and scored a touchdown on the first play following the penalty, a touchdown pass from Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle.

What a grab by Kittle 🤩



pic.twitter.com/6L9cyEB7dR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2021

Kittle's touchdown was the second scored by the 49ers on Sunday. The first came on a rushing score from wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier in the second quarter.

With 18 seconds remaining in the half, Kittle's score gave San Francisco a 17-6 lead heading into halftime.