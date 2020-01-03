49ers' George Kittle, Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner make NFL All-Pro Team

The 49ers had an impressive regular season, and they're being rewarded for it.

49ers tight end George Kittle was selected as a first-team AP All-Pro, the second All-Pro honor of his career. Last year, he earned second-team honors.

The 26-year-old totaled 1,075 yards receiving with five touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Joining Kittle as All-Pros are teammates DeForest Buckner and Richard Sherman, who made the second team.

AP All-Pro #49ers



First team

TE George Kittle



Second team

DT DeForest Buckner

CB Richard Sherman













— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 3, 2020

Buckner, a defensive tackle, had 33 solo tackles and 28 assists on the season with two forced fumbles.

This will be Sherman's fifth time being selected to the All-Pro team. The star cornerback earned first-team honors from 2012-14, and a second-team selection in 2015 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

This season, the nine-year veteran totaled 61 tackles and also was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded cornerback of the decade, with his 94.9 rating.

