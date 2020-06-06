49ers' George Kittle reveals Trent Brown as ideal WWE tag-team partner

49ers tight end George Kittle doesn't keep his love for wrestling a secret. He joined WWE's Smackdown during an appearance in San Francisco, and received a personal introduction from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during Super Bowl week.

When asked who he'd want on his side for a hypothetical tag-team match, Kittle points to a surprising player and former 49ers teammate.

"If I really wanted to win all the time, Trent Brown," Kittle said on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "He's like 6-foot-7, 350 pounds and he moves like he's 220. I'd pick him because he'd just pick people up and throw them around."

Brown began his NFL career with the 49ers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He and Kittle shared a locker room for the 2017 season, before Brown was traded to the New England Patriots that offseason.

Brown's athleticism is shocking, given his size (Kittle actually was slightly off: Brown is listed at 6-8), and he earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2019 as the Raiders' right tackle. Brown signed a four-year $66 million contract with the team last summer, and is the highest-paid offensive tackle in football.

These two really could do some damage between the ropes.

