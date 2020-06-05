George Kittle has never kept his love for run-blocking a secret. Any opportunity to drive a defender into the turf is embraced by the 49ers tight end the same way kids greet the arrival of Christmas morning.

During a recent appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with fellow NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Kittle revealed two blocking assignments he doesn't exactly live for.

"Khalil Mack's tough," Kittle said. "He's pretty good. (Jadeveon) Clowney is pretty good too."

Kittle and Mack faced off late in the 2018 season, during a low-scoring slugfest at Levi's Stadium between the 49ers and Chicago Bears. Mack got three hits in on quarterback Nick Mullens, but didn't end up with a sack among his five tackles.

[RELATED: Ranking top 49ers plays in franchise's storied history: No. 5-1]

Clowney was a difficult assignment for the Niners in both matchups last season, although Kittle was inactive for the Seattle Seahawks' win on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The free-agent had six tackles and five QB hits over those two games against San Francisco, not to mention scoring one of his two touchdowns on the season after scooping up a fumble.

Mack and Kittle could face off when the 49ers and Bears meet during the 2020 preseason on Aug. 29, but it remains to be seen where Clowney will wind up signing in free agency.

Some have postulated he could be a fit for the 49ers, if no team is willing to meet a reportedly exorbitant asking price in free agency.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





49ers' George Kittle reveals which NFL players are toughest to block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area