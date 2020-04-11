George Kittle learned enough about the art of trash-talking from famed wrestler Booker T this week that the 49ers tight end could easily identify the NFL's best.

Or, at least the best to talk trash with.

Kittle said Friday in an "Ask Me Anything" session with Bleacher Report that Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan were his favorite players to chirp.

"Those two are a blast," Kittle said.

The All-Pro tight end got the best of both Jordan and Smith last season.

The 49ers beat Jordan's Saints in a 48-46 thriller in New Orleans, with Kittle's monstrous catch-and-run setting up San Francisco's game-winning field goal as time expired. Kittle and the 49ers beat Smith's Vikings 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Round.

The 26-year-old only caught nine passes for a combined 83 yards in those two 49ers wins, but the nature of San Francisco's victories surely made his jawing more enjoyable. So, too, did his relationship with Jordan.

Kittle and Jordan stayed near one another at the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.. The tight end said in December that the two became fast friends and stayed in contact before the 2019 season.

Jordan and Kittle are expected to renew pleasantries during the 2020 season, as the 49ers and Saints are supposed to square off once more in the Big Easy. Kittle will have to wait until the postseason -- at the earliest -- to chirp Smith, but trash-talking a good friend should tide him over in the meantime.

49ers' George Kittle reveals favorite NFL players to talk trash with originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area