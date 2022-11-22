49ers' George Kittle receives luchador mask from AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo

Kittle receives luchador mask from Penta El Zero Miedo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are in Mexico City for their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and are being embraced by their fans south of the border.

One of the more popular NFL players in Mexico is the 49ers' George Kittle, with only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen selling more jerseys in the country.

Nonetheless, one of Kittle's most prominent fans happens to be All Elite Wrestling star and Mexican professional Penta El Zero Miedo, who is from Mexico City. Before the game against the Cardinals, Penta, while wearing Kittle's jersey, had a special gift for the 49ers' tight end.

The Mexican wrestler handed Kittle a 49ers-themed luchador mask as Kittle was warming up.

George Kittle connects with Penta El Zero Miedo and gets a special mask! ðŸ‘Œ pic.twitter.com/VNeFBENkln — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) November 22, 2022

Kittle also embraced Mexico's wrestling culture by sporting a luchador mask as he walked into Estadio Azteca, so it's a great example of great minds thinking alike that Penta gave the 29-year-old a mask.

Wrapping his arms around Lucha libre and showing off his personality could be what pushes Kittle over Allen as the top jersey seller in Mexico.

