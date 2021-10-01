49ers' George Kittle will play vs. Seahawks if body allows

Kittle plans on playing vs. Seahawks if body allows originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will need all hands on deck this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Consistently one of the biggest matchups of the season, these two archrivals will face off once again at Levi's Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT. Having sustained injuries to players on both sides of the ball, the 49ers are hoping one of their best offensive weapons will be available.

Tight end George Kittle, who has missed multiple practices this week, is officially listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game with a calf injury.

Returning to practice Friday afternoon, Kittle was seen moving around the facility without much of a hindrance.

“Totally faking it … Yeah, I'm feeling good,” Kittle joked with reporters Friday.

Kittle has been nursing his calf injury since Week 1 and continues to deal with pain week-in and week-out.

The 49ers' tight end has played through multiple injuries throughout his four-year NFL career and has proven himself to be one of the toughest players in the league.

If his body is feeling up for it on Sunday, Kittle will be out on the field against what has been a bad Seattle defense so far this season. It's a matchup the 49ers very much would like to take advantage of.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be on the field on Sunday," Kittle said. "If my body says I can go, I’ll be out there.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast