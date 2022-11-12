49ers' George Kittle, Nick Bosa join NFL Twitter in calling for safer fields

Kittle, Bosa join NFL peers in calling for safer fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s no secret that 49ers stars George Kittle and Nick Bosa, along with plenty of other NFL players, are fed up with the artificial turf in some of the league’s stadiums.

The pair has seen and suffered injuries because of the playing surface many have deemed unsafe, and both Kittle and Bosa on Saturday lent their voice to an online Twitter campaign calling for “#SaferFields” with real grass.

Field conditions impact everyone, from players to fans to coaches and GMs. No one wants to see players sidelined by injury because owners choose to save money over a bad field. #SaferFields @NFLPA @nfl — George Kittle (@gkittle46) November 12, 2022

Other former and current NFL players chimed in, too.

Ask any player and they will tell you they prefer to play on grass. Even coaches will tell you itâ€™s easier to stand on sideline if itâ€™s a grass field. We know the data, the bare minimum the NFL should do is remove slit film turf, the evidence is there. #saferfields — Alex Mack (@alexmack51) November 12, 2022

I believe that we -- and all teams -- should be playing on grass.



This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now!



Let's have the conversation.#saferfields — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 12, 2022

Players have continued to sound off on the need to improve our fields â€“ all too often after an injury has occurred. If the NFL is as serious as they claim about player safety, hereâ€™s what they can do to make #SaferFields https://t.co/2sKNXT0xOn — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) November 12, 2022

By allowing teams to continue using slit film turf, about 10 more players will go down with a completely avoidable, non-contact injury throughout the rest of this season. To know something is unsafe and not change it is unacceptable. #SaferFields — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 12, 2022

No one knows the beating that our bodies take on turf more than us â€“ the players. The sport is violent enough. We shouldnâ€™t be taking more damage from the field, too. #SaferFields — Joel Bitonio (@JoelBitonio) November 12, 2022

When European soccer clubs come here to play, the stadiums quickly convert from turf to grass. But for us, their own players, we have to compete on subpar surfaces. That doesn't make any sense. #SaferFields — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) November 12, 2022

Itâ€™s time to make all surfaces in the NFL grass #Saferfields — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) November 12, 2022

Kittle and Bosa, along with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, have been outspoken about artificial turf in the past.

The trio advocated for the switch to natural grass back in February, with Kittle and Bosa sharing an online petition for the cause and Samuel tweeting his opinion on the topic.

Turf should be banned @NFL — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

It’s no surprise, either, as Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season while playing on artificial turf at MetLife Stadium.

And just last month, Kittle sounded off on the playing surface yet again after the 49ers lost several players to injuries against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5.

Most notably, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a season-ending ACL tear during that game.

“The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf,” Kittle told reporters that day. “And so you’re playing on a different surface.

“NBA guys don’t play on different wood, what are we doing? Hockey guys don’t play on different ices all the time. It’s ice. So I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf.”

George Kittle doesn't understand why the playing surface is different from stadium to stadium pic.twitter.com/F3SefqdnCU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 10, 2022

But at least when they’re in front of their home crowd at Levi’s Stadium, Kittle and Bosa don’t have to worry about artificial turf.

“I’d much rather play on grass,” Kittle said after the Falcons game. “That’s why I love [49ers CEO] Jed York. We have the nicest grass in the NFL.”

While it’s unclear if the NFL will follow York’s lead and require stadiums to have natural grass, there’s no denying Saturday’s Twitter campaign was the loudest the cause has been yet.

The players have made their opinion known, and loudly. Now all they can do is wait.

