49ers' George Kittle, Nick Bosa among Mexico's top-selling NFL jerseys

Kittle, Bosa among Mexico's top five best-selling NFL jerseys

The 49ers certainly will receive a warm welcome at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday night, but two San Francisco stars might notice some cheers that are bit louder than the others.

Tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa boast two of Mexico's top five best-selling NFL jerseys at Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, per ESPN.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's jersey is the most popular in Mexico, followed by Kittle, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Bosa.

For their Week 11 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals south of the border, the 49ers already are set to benefit from a Red and Gold-heavy crowd.

But the fans in Mexico long have favored Kittle and Bosa, specifically. During the 2021 NFL season, Bosa was the sixth most popular jersey in Mexico, while Kittle again came in at No. 2 -- that time, he was behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The news was music to Kittle's ears back in July, and he expressed that excitement when asked about both the Mexico jersey sales and the country's fans on the opening day of the 49ers' 2022 training camp.

"I love that, are you kidding me?" Kittle said. "The fact that I know the 49ers have fans in Mexico is awesome. You can kind of feel the love everywhere. Every time I've actually been to Mexico, there's plenty of fans down there, too, so I always enjoy that.

"It's an authentic love and you can just feel it, and they're just so happy to be a part of the 49ers fandom. So I'm appreciative of them."

Kittle, Bosa and the rest of the 49ers can expect plenty of support from Mexican fans as the team takes the field in front of them on Monday night.

