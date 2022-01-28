49ers' George Kittle, Nick Bosa admit Trent Williams in motion scares them

Kittle, Bosa admit that Williams in motion is a scary sight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — After Kyle Shanahan shared how scary the sight of Trent Williams in motion is, 49ers players would agree.

In San Francisco's 13-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Round, the All-Pro left tackle went in motion in the backfield twice. During one play, Williams laid waste a linebacker that had no idea what was coming.

George Kittle was on the same side of the offensive line and got caught in the crosshairs. All is fair in the game of football and the star tight end shared that there was no damage done in the process. He was just glad the play helped move the chains.

“I could hear the footsteps in Lambeau,” Kittle said. “Tom Compton jumps the snap, hits it just perfect so I’m slow off the ball because of it. Next thing I know I’m getting knifed from the front side and then Trent Williams is blowing through that D-gap.

“Next thing I know I’m on the ground with 600 pounds on top of me.”

Kittle survived the play and was not on the 49ers' injury report after the game. The All-Pro tight end even had ideas for more ways that Willams could get involved on the offense.

“Yes It’s a little frightening, but it is what it is, and it was a first down so I’m going to accept it,” Kittle said. “Let’s just hand him off the ball one of these times. I don’t know if anyone is going to try to tackle him. It’s fun play though.”

Nick Bosa, who faces off against Williams regularly, would prefer to not see the 320-pound lineman coming at him full speed. The pass rusher appreciates the athleticism and power of Williams and is glad that they are on the same team.

“That would be pretty scary,” Bosa said with a little laugh. “I think he’s a beast and you definitely want to find as many ways to gain an advantage as yo can when you have a guy like that on your team.”

Story continues

The reason Williams was set into motion was to clear a path for Elijah Mitchell to make ground. When the rookie running back first saw the veteran lineman practice the move in walkthroughs he was stunned.

“When we ran it in practice the first day all I could do was laugh,” Mitchell said. “Because it’s unlikely when someone as big as Trent goes into motion like that and blocks in a game. He really knocked the dude down. It was awesome to see him be able to do that.”

Mike McDaniel shared that the way Williams got between the tight ends in the d-gap on his first rep at practice was impressive. It was an example of the incredible agility Williams has especially considering his size. Players who have been running the same play for years were astounded.

The offensive coordinator might have the best analogy for his left tackle yet.

“Have you ever been on the street when a car is driving at you?” McDaniel said. “Yeah, it’s scary. When we first practiced that play there was probably a buzz for the next five plays. Like, wow. And that’s a testament to our football team in general and how they love to play football, which is why we all get excited to play.”

Williams missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday but Kyle Shanahan believes that there is no way they can keep the All-Pro off the field come Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast