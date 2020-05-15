49ers' George Kittle 'never been around' leader like Jimmy Garoppolo

Make sure you have a friend like Jimmy Garoppolo has in George Kittle.

The 49ers star tight end has gone to bat for his quarterback time and time again as critics continue to doubt whether a quarterback who went 15-4 including the playoffs and led his team to the Super Bowl has what it takes.

Kittle was a guest on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria" in Boston on Thursday and he continued to pile adulation on his QB, praising Garoppolo's uncanny leadership style. The All-Pro tight end was blown away by Garoppolo the first time he entered the huddle for the 49ers.

"I'll tell you this: His first start he had for us my rookie year, he said something on the sideline and I saw like 60 heads snap and responded to him," Kittle said. "He's just such a natural leader. He doesn't shy away from that too. He embraces it. He knows he's a leader on this team. He's our quarterback. He's our guy. He has done such a great job of leading us, whether that is on the field or off the field. He always has the right message for guys to get guys locked in and focused. He knows how to challenge people. A lot of my offseason has been learning how to become a better leader so I can help Jimmy so he can be our guy.

"It's fun to have him on the team because I've never really been around a leader like that that has that voice. I'm just looking forward to sharing the field with him again because I know he's definitely hungry and has a lot to prove. I just can't wait for everyone to see how good he is."

Garoppolo had the 49ers on the cusp of Super Bowl glory. The 49ers led with under seven minutes to go in Super Bowl LIV, but the Kansas City Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points and Garoppolo's late overthrow of a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders sealed their fate.

The 49ers have been open about their discussions surrounding Tom Brady, but have put their full confidence behind Garoppolo. He now has the pressure on him to show he has what it takes to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are primed to win now. With a loaded roster and an innovative head coach, there's no reason to think the 49ers can't be right back in the Super Bowl next season.

But they'll need Garoppolo to make the plays necessary to finish the job.

