49ers' George Kittle misses second practice, still questionable for Week 1

Kittle's Week 1 status unclear after sitting out another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance is set to officially take over as the 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday.

But he might not have one of the team's top offensive players to help him.

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle did not practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, either, and his availability for the season opener on Sunday against the Chicago Bears appears to be in question.

Even if Kittle is active for the game, he might not be able to play at full effectiveness. Kittle is a huge contributor for the 49ers, both as a pass-catcher and blocker.

Without Kittle, the 49ers would turn to backup tight ends Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and veteran Tyler Kroft to pick up the slack.

Kroft is a seven-year veteran who signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this offseason. In his career, Kroft has 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 receptions.

The 49ers decided to keep four tight ends and four halfbacks on their season-opening roster, as Kroft got the spot over running back Trey Sermon.

"I was a real big fan of him coming out of college (Rutgers)," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Kroft.

"That was one of the hard decisions whether to go heavy at tight end, heavy at running back. You never know what's going to happen until after someone gets hurt. I wish we could have kept all our running backs, wish we could keep all our tight ends."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast