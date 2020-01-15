SANTA CLARA -- All-Pro tight end George Kittle did not paticipate in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle condition, the 49ers disclosed on their mandatory post-practice report.

Coach Kyle Shanahan did not disclose the injury during his pre-practice media availability. Kittle is experiencing "soreness" in his ankle that is lingering from the 49ers' game on Saturday., according to the team. The initial word is that it is not expected to keep him off the field Sunday when the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle is the 49ers' most-explosive offensive player. He caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Ford does walk-through but is held out of 49ers practice]

Kittle missed two games earlier this season with knee and ankle injuries. He had a bone chip in his left ankle, which Shanahan previously described as a piece of bark coming off a tree. Kittle's knee injury was a popped capsule, according to Shanahan.

Kittle caught just three passes for 16 yards in the 49ers' 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. But Kittle was a huge factor in the run game, as the 49ers gained 186 yards rushing on 47 attempts.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers playoff coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday)



Also tune in at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for "49ers Pregame Live," with Laura Britt, Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner, Ian Williams and Grant Liffmann previewing the NFC Championship Game against the Packers. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting at approximately 5:30 p.m.





49ers' George Kittle misses practice with ankle issue before Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area