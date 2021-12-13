49ers' George Kittle makes NFL history in monster game vs. Bengals

Kittle made TE history with huge stat line in win vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle had a monster game on Sunday, leading the 49ers to a much-needed win.

Tell me if you've heard that before.

Squeaking out an overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, the 49ers relied heavily on Kittle (13 receptions, 151 yards, 1 TD) in the passing game.

He ended up making history with his monster performance against the Bengals.

George Kittle last 2 games:



9 REC, 181 YDS, 2 TD

13 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD (today)



Today was his fourth 150/1 career game — breaking a tie with Shannon Sharpe for the most by a TE in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/3tSH6EEQWO — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 13, 2021

Kittle's touchdown in the second quarter extended the 49ers' lead to 17-6 heading into halftime. His sixth touchdown in his previous six games played.

On the season, Kittle now has 57 receptions for 757 yards and six touchdowns.

The 49ers will continue to rely on their All-Pro tight end in pursuit of one of the three NFC playoff wild card spots.