49ers' George Kittle maintaining violent approach for 2023 season

It's business as usual for George Kittle heading into the 2023 NFL season.

The 49ers' All-Pro tight end has a reputation as one of the league's most physical players and will maintain that same violent approach heading into his sixth season with San Francisco.

Kittle spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver in an exclusive interview, where he discussed why he needs to maintain the same level of physicality despite continuously battling through injuries.

“Football’s a violent sport," Kittle told the Chronicle. “I think there are some instances where you can protect yourself — like, hey, there are two guys running at you and there’s zero yards available, then sure, you can go down or you can get out of bounds. But if I have a one-on-one opportunity, I’m gonna lower my shoulder and I’m gonna try to run through somebody. ... It is what it is: I’m gonna still rumble, bumble and tumble, baby.”

Kittle signed a lucrative five-year, $75 million contract extension in training camp two years ago, making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history at the time. With San Francisco already up against the salary cap and still needing to extend defensive end Nick Bosa, Kittle isn't concerned about the possibility of the 49ers seeking to restructure his contract or even outright releasing him at some point in the future before his contract expires.

“I’m not really concerned with it at all,” Kittle said. “I could give two s--ts, honestly. If there comes a day when they feel like that, it is what it is, and it’s a business. ... I know there’s a right way and a wrong way to play football, and I’m gonna play it the way that I think is right. You’re never gonna be able to question my intent nor my effort on the tape.

“Whoever it is that wants to do that and give me money, I think somebody will want to do that. Hopefully, it’s the 49ers, because I love being here and I love everything about this organization. I think they’ve built a fantastic team with high-character guys.”

Kittle isn't looking too far in the future and is focused on the present day as one of the 49ers' key offensive weapons for second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

However the rest of his career shakes out, one thing is for sure: Kittle will maintain the same physical approach year in and year out.

