49ers' George Kittle would 'love' to see Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch

Ahead of their Week 17 NFC West winner-take-all matchup with the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly are looking into bringing Oakland native and former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement in light of a slew of injuries at the position.

The 33-year-old flew out to Seattle on Monday and visited the team facility, and coach Pete Carroll told the media he's excited to potentially bring Lynch back into the fold.

Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll regarding his team's interest in Marshawn Lynch on @710ESPNSeattle: "We're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

George Kittle, who evokes many of the Beast Mode qualities that Lynch made famous over the years, feels similarly about potentially seeing the five-time Pro Bowler back on the field.

"That'd be awesome," Kittle said on the "PFTPM" podcast.

"I love watching him play. I'm a fan of him so I'd love to see him."

Kittle certainly channeled Lynch on his 39-yard reception to set up Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal in New Orleans back in Week 14.

[RELATED: Shanahan confident 49ers can go far, regardless of seeding]

While the 49ers defensive players might not be as thrilled about trying to tackle the powerful Lynch, Beast Mode will have at least one fan on the San Francisco sideline.

