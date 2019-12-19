When 49ers' George Kittle learned players didn't want to tackle him

One rule of thumb when dealing with 49ers tight end George Kittle is to simply stay out of his way.

Kittle is an elite blocker, but it took him some time to develop into the after-the-catch wrecking ball he is today. That ability to run over and through defenders started on Aug. 19, 2017, in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

"I turn upfield, and there's a guy standing there. I said, ‘Screw it, I'm just gonna run,' and the guy just kind of fell over," Kittle told The Ringer's Kevin Clark. "I ended up in the end zone, and I probably should have been pushed out of bounds. So I thought, ‘Wow, I get it. If you just run at people they just kinda tend to get out of your way.'"

We've witnessed his blocking prowess numerous times including Sunday when he pancaked a defender to help pave the way for a Raheem Mostert touchdown.

Let's relive it, shall we?

Mostert gives the 49ers the lead 🙌



George Kittle's block 😲 pic.twitter.com/zSh1pVX3de



— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 15, 2019

Despite a loss to the Falcons, Kittle earned Pro Football Focus Team of the Week honors after tallying 134 yards and 13 catches. He earned a 91.6 grade for his outing and a 94.6 overall grade on the season.

Defenders will continue to get out of his way as long as he's blocking and running like that.

