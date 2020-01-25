49ers' George Kittle gifts Super Bowl trip to fallen soldier's family

49ers tight end George Kittle stayed late after an August practice and cheered on 50 men and women from nearby Travis Air Force Base, who were on hand to run through NFL combine drills as part of a partnership with financial-services company USAA.

With the 49ers clinching a spot in Super Bowl LIV, Kittle again is rewarding a military family, this time with the trip of a lifetime.

The family of former U.S. Army Sgt. Martin "Mick" LaMar will make the trip to Miami for the Super Bowl as Kittle's guests.

Lamar, a Sacramento native, was shot and killed during a second tour of duty in Mosul, Iraq, on Jan. 15, 2011. LaMar's wife, Josephine, and 16-year-old son Nicolas will be on hand in South Florida to witness the 49ers' seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Mick was an avid 49ers fan, and passed that down to his family, who met with Kittle on Friday.

"As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on," Kittle said in a statement. "It's a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar's family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country."

Kittle and the 49ers will take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.

